    Coast Guard medevacs mariner 5 miles offshore Port Mansfield, Texas

    PORT MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a 52-year-old mariner aboard the fishing vessel New King Fisher near Port Mansfield, Texas, Saturday afternoon. The mariner was transported to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790258
    VIRIN: 210410-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_108276907
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: PORT MANSFIELD, TX, US 

    TAGS

    medevac
    search and rescue
    hoist
    helicopter
    MH-65
    Air Station Corpus Christi

