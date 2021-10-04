Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues one person from the water 1 mile south east of Pine Key Island

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew rescues a man from the water after his 16-foot vessel capsized one mile south east of Pine Key Island Apr. 10, 2021. The mariner was taken to Apollo Beach Marina without medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790251
    VIRIN: 210410-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108276851
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    This work, Coast Guard rescues one person from the water 1 mile south east of Pine Key Island, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard

