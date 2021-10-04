Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War II Veteran celebrates 95th birthday at Yakima Community Vaccination Center

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Pfc. Justin Leva 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Army veteran Bill Kozacek celebrated his 95th birthday with soldiers assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade (MED BDE) at Yakima Community Vaccination Center (CVC), Yakima, Washington, April 10, 2021. Kozacek served in the Pacific Theater during World War II, and continues to serve his community by working at the Yakima CVC. Soldiers assigned to 62nd MED BDE deployed from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Justin Leva)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 19:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790238
    VIRIN: 210410-A-SN541-001
    Filename: DOD_108276642
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: YAKIMA, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World War II Veteran celebrates 95th birthday at Yakima Community Vaccination Center, by PFC Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccination
    ARNORTH
    Yakima
    COVID-19

