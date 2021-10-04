U.S. Army veteran Bill Kozacek celebrated his 95th birthday with soldiers assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade (MED BDE) at Yakima Community Vaccination Center (CVC), Yakima, Washington, April 10, 2021. Kozacek served in the Pacific Theater during World War II, and continues to serve his community by working at the Yakima CVC. Soldiers assigned to 62nd MED BDE deployed from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Justin Leva)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2021 19:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790238
|VIRIN:
|210410-A-SN541-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108276642
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, World War II Veteran celebrates 95th birthday at Yakima Community Vaccination Center, by PFC Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT