World War II Veteran celebrates 95th birthday at Yakima Community Vaccination Center

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/790238" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army veteran Bill Kozacek celebrated his 95th birthday with soldiers assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade (MED BDE) at Yakima Community Vaccination Center (CVC), Yakima, Washington, April 10, 2021. Kozacek served in the Pacific Theater during World War II, and continues to serve his community by working at the Yakima CVC. Soldiers assigned to 62nd MED BDE deployed from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Justin Leva)