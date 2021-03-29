WTI 2-21: CH-53E DASC Lift

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Earl Gerlach speaks about a recent exercise in which U.S. Marines with Marine Air Support Squadron 3, Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, utilize CH-53E Super Stallions, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), to load and relocate tactical vehicles and equipment in order to set up a direct air support center at an expeditionary advanced base, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, at Auxiliary Airfield IV, near Yuma, Ariz., March 29, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Levi Voss)