    WTI 2-21: CH-53E DASC Lift

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Levi Voss 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Earl Gerlach speaks about a recent exercise in which U.S. Marines with Marine Air Support Squadron 3, Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, utilize CH-53E Super Stallions, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), to load and relocate tactical vehicles and equipment in order to set up a direct air support center at an expeditionary advanced base, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, at Auxiliary Airfield IV, near Yuma, Ariz., March 29, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Levi Voss)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 20:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790234
    VIRIN: 210330-M-YU267-3001
    Filename: DOD_108276628
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    3rd maw
    Marine Aviation
    Marines
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    MAWTS-1
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One
    DASC
    WTI 2-21

