116rd MCAS Welcome Hoe

The Kentucky National Guard welcomed home the 1163rd Medical Company Area Support from a year-long deployment to Poland Apr. 10, 2021. The 1163rd flew into Bluegrass Airport in Lexington, Ky. where they were greeted by friends, family and Kentucky Guard leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Lt. Col. Stephen Martin, Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs)
|04.10.2021
|04.10.2021 16:36
|B-Roll
|790228
|210410-A-GQ482-574
|DOD_108276543
|00:00:21
|LEXINGTON, KY, US
|1
|1
Welcome Home for 70 medical professionals from year-long deployment
