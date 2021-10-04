Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    116rd MCAS Welcome Hoe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Maj. Stephen Martin 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Kentucky National Guard welcomed home the 1163rd Medical Company Area Support from a year-long deployment to Poland Apr. 10, 2021. The 1163rd flew into Bluegrass Airport in Lexington, Ky. where they were greeted by friends, family and Kentucky Guard leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Lt. Col. Stephen Martin, Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790228
    VIRIN: 210410-A-GQ482-574
    Filename: DOD_108276543
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: LEXINGTON, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 116rd MCAS Welcome Hoe, by MAJ Stephen Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Welcome Home for 70 medical professionals from year-long deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    1163rd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT