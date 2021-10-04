Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Brrrt V1E1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The first edition of a new series that will highlight important information for the wing. In this edition a childcare needs assessment is addressed, SAPR awarenesses month is kicked off, and the governors outstanding unit award is displayed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 14:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 790225
    VIRIN: 210409-Z-IM874-1001
    Filename: DOD_108276499
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Brrrt V1E1, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Childcare
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    The Brrrt
    Governors Outstanding Unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT