Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the first integrated training cycle at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 10, 2021. All recruits are required to meet the graduation requirements to graduate from recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2021 14:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790224
|VIRIN:
|210410-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108276498
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, We the Marines - Setting The Foundation, by LCpl Anthony Pio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
