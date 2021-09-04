Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Edwards' Vaccine Conversation

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeff Edwards, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, and Dr. John Ludtke, 173rd Fighter Wing chief of aerospace medicine, discuss their decision to become vaccinated against COVID-19.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Oregon Air National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Vaccine

