U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeff Edwards, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, and Dr. John Ludtke, 173rd Fighter Wing chief of aerospace medicine, discuss their decision to become vaccinated against COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2021 14:58
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|790223
|VIRIN:
|210409-Z-NV612-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_108276497
|Length:
|00:14:43
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Colonel Edwards' Vaccine Conversation, by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
