    Coast Guard survey grounded vessel American Challenger

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Sector San Francisco Unmanned Aircraft Systems pilots survey the 90-foot vessel American Challenger near Dillon Beach, California, April 8, 2020. The American Challenger was being towed by the tug Hunter on March 5, 2020, when the Hunter lost propulsion and the American Challenger grounded on a rocky shoreline north of Dillon Beach. (U. S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 22:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790209
    VIRIN: 210408-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_108276105
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard survey grounded vessel American Challenger, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UAS
    Coast Guard
    California
    Dillon Beach
    American Challenger

