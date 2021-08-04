Coast Guard Sector San Francisco Unmanned Aircraft Systems pilots survey the 90-foot vessel American Challenger near Dillon Beach, California, April 8, 2020. The American Challenger was being towed by the tug Hunter on March 5, 2020, when the Hunter lost propulsion and the American Challenger grounded on a rocky shoreline north of Dillon Beach. (U. S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2021 22:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790209
|VIRIN:
|210408-G-G0211-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108276105
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard survey grounded vessel American Challenger, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT