PACIFIC OCEAN (April 8, 2021) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) launches a RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM). Littoral combat ships are fast, agile and networked surface combatants, optimized for operating in the near-shore environments. With mission packages allowing for tailored capabilities to meet specific mission needs and unique physical characteristics, LCS provides operational flexibility to combatant commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Butler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2021 21:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790203
|VIRIN:
|210408-N-WU807-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108276010
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Charleston conducts Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) shoot during a live-fire exercise, by PO3 Adam Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LCS Conducts Rolling Airframe Missile shoot during Live-Fire Exercise to increase Surface Force Readiness
