Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Charleston conducts Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) shoot during a live-fire exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Butler 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 8, 2021) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) launches a RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM). Littoral combat ships are fast, agile and networked surface combatants, optimized for operating in the near-shore environments. With mission packages allowing for tailored capabilities to meet specific mission needs and unique physical characteristics, LCS provides operational flexibility to combatant commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Butler/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 21:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790203
    VIRIN: 210408-N-WU807-1001
    Filename: DOD_108276010
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Charleston conducts Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) shoot during a live-fire exercise, by PO3 Adam Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LCS Conducts Rolling Airframe Missile shoot during Live-Fire Exercise to increase Surface Force Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Littoral Combat Ship
    RIM-116
    USS Charleston
    SMWDC
    LCS 18
    Sea RAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT