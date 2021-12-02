Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: IMC Marines complete Week 3

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Beard and Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, complete the third week of the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 8-12, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Soto-Delgado and Cpl. Stephen Beard)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 20:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790201
    VIRIN: 210212-M-M0242-1001
    Filename: DOD_108275983
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: IMC Marines complete Week 3, by Cpl Stephen Beard and Sgt Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    School of Infantry West
    IMC
    Infantry Marine Course

