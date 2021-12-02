U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, complete the third week of the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 8-12, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Soto-Delgado and Cpl. Stephen Beard)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2021 20:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790201
|VIRIN:
|210212-M-M0242-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108275983
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: IMC Marines complete Week 3, by Cpl Stephen Beard and Sgt Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT