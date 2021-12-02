B-Roll: IMC Marines complete Week 3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, complete the third week of the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 8-12, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Soto-Delgado and Cpl. Stephen Beard)