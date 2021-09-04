U.S. Indo-Pacific Command will honor Maj. Gen. Suzanne Vares-Lum's career and retirement.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2021 18:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|790192
|VIRIN:
|210409-A-#####-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108275845
|Length:
|01:11:27
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Maj. Gen. Suzanne P. Vares-Lum Retirement Ceremony, by SFC Thomas Duval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT