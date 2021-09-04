Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force Steelhead leaders reflect on one year of COVID-19 relief efforts

    WA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Video by Sgt. Alec Dionne 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Joint Task Force Steelhead leaders reflect on one year of COVID-19 relief efforts. The Washington National Guard and JTF Steelhead continue to support state and county emergency managers in unified efforts during the COVID-19 response.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 17:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790187
    VIRIN: 210409-Z-EJ372-002
    Filename: DOD_108275759
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force Steelhead leaders reflect on one year of COVID-19 relief efforts, by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    COVID-19
    JTF Steelhead
    Armynewswire

