Joint Task Force Steelhead leaders reflect on one year of COVID-19 relief efforts. The Washington National Guard and JTF Steelhead continue to support state and county emergency managers in unified efforts during the COVID-19 response.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2021 17:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790187
|VIRIN:
|210409-Z-EJ372-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108275759
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force Steelhead leaders reflect on one year of COVID-19 relief efforts, by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT