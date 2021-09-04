Several T1-A Jayhawks from Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, land at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 9, 2021. The T1-As are conducting training exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2021 19:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790186
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108275740
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Hometown:
|DEL RIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, T1-As land at Wright-Patterson AFB, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
