Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    T1-As land at Wright-Patterson AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Several T1-A Jayhawks from Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, land at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 9, 2021. The T1-As are conducting training exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790186
    VIRIN: 210409-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_108275740
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    Hometown: DEL RIO, TX, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T1-As land at Wright-Patterson AFB, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flightline
    Touch and go
    Air Force
    Training
    Wright-Patt
    T1A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT