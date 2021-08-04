Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JTF Steelhead Soldier Highlight- Pvt. Daniel Sanchez

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHORELINE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. Alec Dionne 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Pvt. Daniel Sanchez, Joint Task Force Steelhead, comments on his time working to relieve food insecurity in communities impacted by the effects of COVID-19. National Guard members are serving in the same communities where they live, work and raise their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 17:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790181
    VIRIN: 210408-A-EJ372-363
    Filename: DOD_108275714
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: SHORELINE, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF Steelhead Soldier Highlight- Pvt. Daniel Sanchez, by SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    COVID-19
    JTF Steelhead
    Armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT