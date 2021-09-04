Whole-of-Government Response at Atlanta CVC

Video showcasing the whole-of-government response at the Atlanta Community Vaccination Center on April 9, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense Support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Robert P Wormley III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2021 16:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790180
|VIRIN:
|210409-A-FK524-001
|PIN:
|876789
|Filename:
|DOD_108275706
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
