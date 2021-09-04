Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whole-of-Government Response at Atlanta CVC

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Video by Spc. Robert Wormley 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    Video showcasing the whole-of-government response at the Atlanta Community Vaccination Center on April 9, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense Support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Robert P Wormley III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790180
    VIRIN: 210409-A-FK524-001
    PIN: 876789
    Filename: DOD_108275706
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Whole-of-Government Response at Atlanta CVC, by SPC Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARNORTH
    COVID-19
    15th Air Force
    Federal Vaccine Response
    Community Vaccination Center

