    Faith Leaders Unite Against COVID-19

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Leaders in the faith-based community came together to hear Governor of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and others speak about the efforts being put forth by state officials to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 6, 2021. As of April 2, 2021, the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site has been able to administer up to 3,500 people per day. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 16:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790171
    VIRIN: 210406-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108275606
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    Maryland National Guard
    Maryland
    M&T Bank Stadium
    Chazz Kibler
    MDNGCovid19Response

