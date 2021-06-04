Faith Leaders Unite Against COVID-19

Leaders in the faith-based community came together to hear Governor of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and others speak about the efforts being put forth by state officials to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 6, 2021. As of April 2, 2021, the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site has been able to administer up to 3,500 people per day. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
