    Got Your 6 | April 6, 2021

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Video by Scott Forsgren 

    Military Health System

    Got Your 6 is TRICARE’s COVID-19 vaccine video series that delivers important information and updates, three times a month. It includes the latest information about DoD vaccine distribution, the TRICARE health benefit, and vaccine availability for a DoD-affiliated, and TRICARE beneficiary audience.

    Get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines at TRICARE.mil/covidvaccine

    For more information on vaccine availability and location, go to tricare.mil/covidvaccine#where

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 789668
    VIRIN: 210406-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108267095
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

    Vaccine
    Military Health
    TRICARE
    MHS
    Got Your 6
    COVID-19
    COVID
    COVID Vaccine

