This is the 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade intro to productions. (Produced by Sgt. Melissa N. Lessard)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 11:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|789657
|VIRIN:
|210401-A-HC115-2210
|Filename:
|DOD_108266991
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 504th MI BDE Intro, by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT