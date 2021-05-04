Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Leadership Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) presents a video featuring women from the sector including surrounding units for Women's History Month, April 5, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard video/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|789651
|VIRIN:
|210405-G-G0105-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108266931
|Length:
|00:16:31
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Leadership Diversity Advisory Council video for Women's History Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT