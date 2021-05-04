Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Leadership Diversity Advisory Council video for Women's History Month

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Leadership Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) presents a video featuring women from the sector including surrounding units for Women's History Month, April 5, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard video/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 789651
    VIRIN: 210405-G-G0105-0001
    Filename: DOD_108266931
    Length: 00:16:31
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Leadership Diversity Advisory Council video for Women's History Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    women's history month
    LDAC
    coastguardnewswire

