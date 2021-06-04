East Branch Dam Reopening

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After seven years of construction at the dam of East Branch Clarion River Lake, and more than a decade of lowered water levels, the reservoir and dam will reopen in late May with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house event. The dam was first built in 1952, but in 1957 a school-bus-sized void was discovered in the earthen dam. Some repairs took place in the years that followed, but the most recent construction projects at East Branch began in 2014. The corps lowered the lake’s water level by 20 feet in 2008 when they identified that the dam needed repairs. As a result of construction, the park’s campgrounds had closed, the boating seasons shortened, and other boating activities limited. Fishing remained open on the lake, but the ramp near the dam closed off during much of the project. Pittsburgh District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on May 27, 2021. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)