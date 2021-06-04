Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    East Branch Dam Reopening

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WILCOX, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    After seven years of construction at the dam of East Branch Clarion River Lake, and more than a decade of lowered water levels, the reservoir and dam will reopen in late May with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house event. The dam was first built in 1952, but in 1957 a school-bus-sized void was discovered in the earthen dam. Some repairs took place in the years that followed, but the most recent construction projects at East Branch began in 2014. The corps lowered the lake’s water level by 20 feet in 2008 when they identified that the dam needed repairs. As a result of construction, the park’s campgrounds had closed, the boating seasons shortened, and other boating activities limited. Fishing remained open on the lake, but the ramp near the dam closed off during much of the project. Pittsburgh District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on May 27, 2021. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 11:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 789650
    VIRIN: 210406-O-TI382-861
    Filename: DOD_108266921
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: WILCOX, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, East Branch Dam Reopening, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Dams
    Army Engineers
    Locks
    Reservoirs
    Pittsburgh District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT