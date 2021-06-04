Month of the Military Child, Big Questions by Trevor Romain, Episode 4

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Trevor Romain invites kids to watch special episodes of Great Question during April, Month of the Military Child. In Episode 4 of this four-part series, Trevor answers the question, How do I stay connected with someone if I am apart from them, or if they are apart from me? Award-winning, bestselling children’s book author, illustrator and speaker, Trevor Romain has been travelling the world for more than 20 years and has spoken to over 500,000 military kids in 16 countries. Also known as the Doctor of Mischief, Trevor has the ability to tackle tough topics while keeping kids engaged with humor.