Trevor Romain invites kids to watch special episodes of Great Question during April, Month of the Military Child. In Episode 4 of this four-part series, Trevor answers the question, How do I stay connected with someone if I am apart from them, or if they are apart from me? Award-winning, bestselling children’s book author, illustrator and speaker, Trevor Romain has been travelling the world for more than 20 years and has spoken to over 500,000 military kids in 16 countries. Also known as the Doctor of Mischief, Trevor has the ability to tackle tough topics while keeping kids engaged with humor.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 10:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|789649
|VIRIN:
|210406-D-IQ588-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108266920
|Length:
|00:13:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child, Big Questions by Trevor Romain, Episode 4, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
