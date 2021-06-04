Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child, Big Questions by Trevor Romain, Episode 4

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Video by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Trevor Romain invites kids to watch special episodes of Great Question during April, Month of the Military Child. In Episode 4 of this four-part series, Trevor answers the question, How do I stay connected with someone if I am apart from them, or if they are apart from me? Award-winning, bestselling children’s book author, illustrator and speaker, Trevor Romain has been travelling the world for more than 20 years and has spoken to over 500,000 military kids in 16 countries. Also known as the Doctor of Mischief, Trevor has the ability to tackle tough topics while keeping kids engaged with humor.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 10:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 789649
    VIRIN: 210406-D-IQ588-1000
    Filename: DOD_108266920
    Length: 00:13:33
    Location: US

    This work, Month of the Military Child, Big Questions by Trevor Romain, Episode 4, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military OneSource

