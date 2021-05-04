Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Father and Daughter Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPARTA, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Tatum 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Sara Fischer, a human resource noncommissioned officer for 181st Infantry Brigade, talks about how her service honors her father and how she continues to honor him with her service as an emergency medical technician her hometown.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 09:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 789643
    VIRIN: 210405-A-JL341-843
    PIN: 100320
    Filename: DOD_108266897
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: SPARTA, WI, US 
    Hometown: SPARTA, WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Father and Daughter Service, by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Service
    Selfless Service
    First Army
    USArmy
    People First
    ToWinWarAndPeace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT