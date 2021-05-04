Father and Daughter Service

Sgt. 1st Class Sara Fischer, a human resource noncommissioned officer for 181st Infantry Brigade, talks about how her service honors her father and how she continues to honor him with her service as an emergency medical technician her hometown.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 09:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|789643
|VIRIN:
|210405-A-JL341-843
|PIN:
|100320
|Filename:
|DOD_108266897
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|SPARTA, WI, US
|Hometown:
|SPARTA, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
