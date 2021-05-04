Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, commanding general for Regional Health Command Europe, delivers a message for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is observed each year during the month of April to raise awareness and educate communities on the prevention of sexual assault.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 08:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|789640
|VIRIN:
|210405-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108266862
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month message, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
