    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month message

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.05.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, commanding general for Regional Health Command Europe, delivers a message for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is observed each year during the month of April to raise awareness and educate communities on the prevention of sexual assault.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 08:36
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

