Ramstein Airmen conducted their first operational mission Feb. 4 using the Negatively Pressurized Conex-Lite to safely transport a COVID-19 patient at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 4, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 08:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782662
|VIRIN:
|210204-F-TI641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108173283
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 86 AW completes first NPC-Lite patient movement, by A1C Andrew Alvarado and TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
