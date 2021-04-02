Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW completes first NPC-Lite patient movement

    RP, GERMANY

    02.04.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado and Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ramstein Airmen conducted their first operational mission Feb. 4 using the Negatively Pressurized Conex-Lite to safely transport a COVID-19 patient at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 4, 2021.

    Location: RP, DE

