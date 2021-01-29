The 48th Fighter Wing continues to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine for the tri-base area at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 29, 2021. Col. Thomas Stamp, 48th Medical Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jolynn Kari, 48th MDG superintendent, talked about the COVID-19 line and what to expect after receiving the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 07:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782656
|VIRIN:
|210129-F-ZB805-0025
|Filename:
|DOD_108173263
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Liberty Wing continues COVID-19 vaccine distribution, by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
