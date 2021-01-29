Liberty Wing continues COVID-19 vaccine distribution

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782656" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 48th Fighter Wing continues to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine for the tri-base area at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 29, 2021. Col. Thomas Stamp, 48th Medical Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jolynn Kari, 48th MDG superintendent, talked about the COVID-19 line and what to expect after receiving the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)