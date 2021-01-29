Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing continues COVID-19 vaccine distribution

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.29.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fighter Wing continues to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine for the tri-base area at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 29, 2021. Col. Thomas Stamp, 48th Medical Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jolynn Kari, 48th MDG superintendent, talked about the COVID-19 line and what to expect after receiving the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 07:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782656
    VIRIN: 210129-F-ZB805-0025
    Filename: DOD_108173263
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Liberty Wing continues COVID-19 vaccine distribution, by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    COVID-19 vaccine

