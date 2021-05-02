Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Illini celebrates Black History Month

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    02.05.2021

    Video by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Task Force Illini celebrates Black History Month by honoring African Americans who they consider heroes. Maj. Randy McCraney of Chicago celebrates the life of Benjamin O. Davis Sr., the first African American to reach the rank of general in the Army.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 06:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782654
    VIRIN: 210205-Z-PT335-0001
    Filename: DOD_108173261
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: LVIV, UA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Task Force Illini celebrates Black History Month, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    BuildRelationship
    SupportUkraine
    GoldenCross

