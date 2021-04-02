U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Austin D. Mccully, Paratrooper assigned 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about off-road driver's training with the Army Ground Mobility Vehicle (AGMV) at Dandolo Training Area, Pordenone, Italy, Feb. 4, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The AGMVs is designed for troop movement and holds a squad-sized element. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 06:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|782653
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108173255
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Ground Mobility Vehicle (AGMV) (Interview), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
