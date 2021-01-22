Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux MPs and CDR practice LEWTAQ

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    01.22.2021

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    B-Roll: U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Military Policeman assigned in Duelmen, Germany; Brunssum, Netherlands; and Col. James Yastrzemsky, USAG Benelux Commander, fires M17 pistols for a Law Enforcement Training and Qualification, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 04:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782652
    VIRIN: 210122-A-BD610-2001
    Filename: DOD_108173252
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    This work, USAG Benelux MPs and CDR practice LEWTAQ, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    DES Directorate of Emergency Services
    lewtaq
    M17 pistol

