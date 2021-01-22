B-Roll: U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Military Policeman assigned in Duelmen, Germany; Brunssum, Netherlands; and Col. James Yastrzemsky, USAG Benelux Commander, fires M17 pistols for a Law Enforcement Training and Qualification, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 04:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782652
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-BD610-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108173252
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Benelux MPs and CDR practice LEWTAQ, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT