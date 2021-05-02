Why I Serve-SGT Hall

Sgt. Nicole Hall is currently serving as the mail clerk for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Listen to her story and why she continues to serve as an Army Reserve Soldier. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 03:46
|Location:
|KW
