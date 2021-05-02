Why I Serve-SGT Hall

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782650" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Nicole Hall is currently serving as the mail clerk for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Listen to her story and why she continues to serve as an Army Reserve Soldier. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig)