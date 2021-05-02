Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve-SGT Hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    02.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Nicole Hall is currently serving as the mail clerk for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Listen to her story and why she continues to serve as an Army Reserve Soldier. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 03:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 782650
    VIRIN: 210205-A-XQ797-405
    Filename: DOD_108173205
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve-SGT Hall, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    310th ESC
    mail clerk
    dental hygienist
    Why I Serve

