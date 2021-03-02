Coast Guard medevacs man near Cold Bay, Alaska

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, hoists a man, who was experiencing symptoms of appendicitis aboard fishing vessel Arica about 41 miles northeast of Cold Bay, Feb. 3, 2021. The crew brought him to Cold Bay where he was placed in the care of awaiting EMS in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Kodiak)