An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, hoists a man who was experiencing symptoms of appendicitis aboard fishing vessel Arica about 41 miles northeast of Cold Bay, Feb. 3, 2021. The helicopter crew brought him to Cold Bay where he was placed in the care of awaiting EMS in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Kodiak)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 22:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782631
|VIRIN:
|210203-G-G0217-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108173004
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man near Cold Bay, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT