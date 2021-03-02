Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard medevacs man near Cold Bay, Alaska

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, hoists a man who was experiencing symptoms of appendicitis aboard fishing vessel Arica about 41 miles northeast of Cold Bay, Feb. 3, 2021. The helicopter crew brought him to Cold Bay where he was placed in the care of awaiting EMS in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Kodiak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 22:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782631
    VIRIN: 210203-G-G0217-1001
    Filename: DOD_108173004
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man near Cold Bay, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    medevac

    Air Station Kodiak

    MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

    FOL

    Forward Operating Location Cold Bay

    TAGS

    medevac
    Air Station Kodiak
    MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
    Arica
    FOL
    Forward Operating Location Cold Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT