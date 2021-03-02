Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Essex First Pacific Fleet Ship to Receive Vaccinations Aboard Ship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Diffie 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    Sailors aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) received COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the continuation of the “Controlled Pilot,” or first phase of the Department of Defense (DoD) COVID-19 vaccination plan February 3. This marked the first time personnel received vaccines aboard a Pacific Fleet warship. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Diffie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 20:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782626
    VIRIN: 210203-N-EY021-1001
    Filename: DOD_108172977
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Essex First Pacific Fleet Ship to Receive Vaccinations Aboard Ship, by PO3 Tyler Diffie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    COVID
    COVID 19 Vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT