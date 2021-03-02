Essex First Pacific Fleet Ship to Receive Vaccinations Aboard Ship

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) received COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the continuation of the “Controlled Pilot,” or first phase of the Department of Defense (DoD) COVID-19 vaccination plan February 3. This marked the first time personnel received vaccines aboard a Pacific Fleet warship. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Diffie)