Sailors aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) received COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the continuation of the “Controlled Pilot,” or first phase of the Department of Defense (DoD) COVID-19 vaccination plan February 3. This marked the first time personnel received vaccines aboard a Pacific Fleet warship. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Diffie)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 20:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782626
|VIRIN:
|210203-N-EY021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108172977
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Essex First Pacific Fleet Ship to Receive Vaccinations Aboard Ship, by PO3 Tyler Diffie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
