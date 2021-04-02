Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Check out the new Marines of Echo Company as they participate in a motivational run here aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego!

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 21:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782624
    VIRIN: 210204-M-HX572-489
    Filename: DOD_108172971
    Length: 00:09:51
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    MCRD
    Marines
    Recruit Training

