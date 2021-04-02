Check out the new Marines of Echo Company as they participate in a motivational run here aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego!
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 21:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782624
|VIRIN:
|210204-M-HX572-489
|Filename:
|DOD_108172971
|Length:
|00:09:51
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Echo Company Motivational Run, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
