International generals discuss their experience in ASEP-C course

General officers from French and U.K. divisions discuss their experience attending the U.S. Army Strategic Education Program- Command (ASEP-C) course that took place at the Lewis and Clark Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Jan. 29, 2021. The course is for general officers selected for one and two star command assignments to develop and enhance their leadership capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 22:36
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
