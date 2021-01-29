International generals discuss their experience in ASEP-C course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



General officers from French and U.K. divisions discuss their experience attending the U.S. Army Strategic Education Program- Command (ASEP-C) course that took place at the Lewis and Clark Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Jan. 29, 2021. The course is for general officers selected for one and two star command assignments to develop and enhance their leadership capabilities.