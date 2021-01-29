Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International generals discuss their experience in ASEP-C course

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Audrey Chappell 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center

    General officers from French and U.K. divisions discuss their experience attending the U.S. Army Strategic Education Program- Command (ASEP-C) course that took place at the Lewis and Clark Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Jan. 29, 2021. The course is for general officers selected for one and two star command assignments to develop and enhance their leadership capabilities.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 22:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782609
    VIRIN: 210129-O-SP486-276
    Filename: DOD_108172758
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    British Army
    general officers
    French Army
    ASEP-C
    international alliance

