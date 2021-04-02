Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Donor Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    One person can save eight lives through the gift of organ donation and can enhance the lives of up to 75 people with the donation of corneas and tissues. There is currently an extreme shortage of organ donors in the United States and the demand far exceeds the supply. 22 people die each day while waiting for organs alone. You have the power to help change that!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 21:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782606
    VIRIN: 210204-A-NB001-950
    Filename: DOD_108172724
    Length: 00:08:29
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Donor Video, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BAMC
    organ donor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT