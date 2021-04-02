Donor Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782606" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

One person can save eight lives through the gift of organ donation and can enhance the lives of up to 75 people with the donation of corneas and tissues. There is currently an extreme shortage of organ donors in the United States and the demand far exceeds the supply. 22 people die each day while waiting for organs alone. You have the power to help change that!