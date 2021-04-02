Donor Video

One person can save eight lives through the gift of organ donation and can enhance the lives of up to 75 people with the donation of corneas and tissues. There is currently an extreme shortage of organ donors in the United States and the demand far exceeds the supply. 22 people die each day while waiting for organs alone. You have the power to help change that!
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 21:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782606
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-NB001-950
|Filename:
|DOD_108172724
|Length:
|00:08:29
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
