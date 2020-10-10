Broll of the LRS deployment readiness exercise used in "Expediting the Deployment Process".
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 16:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782590
|VIRIN:
|210117-F-UL677-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108172572
|Length:
|00:12:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Expediting the Deployment Process - Broll, by SSgt Matthew Bruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
