    Expediting the Deployment Process - Broll

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Bruch 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Broll of the LRS deployment readiness exercise used in "Expediting the Deployment Process".

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782590
    VIRIN: 210117-F-UL677-001
    Filename: DOD_108172572
    Length: 00:12:45
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Expediting the Deployment Process - Broll, by SSgt Matthew Bruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics Readiness
    Deployment Readiness
    Reserve Citizen Airmen

