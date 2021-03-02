Dobbins Update - February 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The first 2021 edition of the Dobbins Update is now available. From the dropzone to the clinic this update covers the 80 th Aerial Port Squadron with their high flying mission to the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered on station. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee)