B-Roll: Talbot County Community Center COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Maryland National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assisted the Talbot County Health Department administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the local community at the Talbot County Community Center, Easton, Md., on January 29, 2021. Maryland Guard members are supporting the COVID-19 vaccination initiative with mobile vaccination support teams, which are providing medical and logistical support to county health departments during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. National Guard video by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers)