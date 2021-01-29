Maryland National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assisted the Talbot County Health Department administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the local community at the Talbot County Community Center, Easton, Md., on January 29, 2021. Maryland Guard members are supporting the COVID-19 vaccination initiative with mobile vaccination support teams, which are providing medical and logistical support to county health departments during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. National Guard video by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 19:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782549
|VIRIN:
|210129-F-PA115-516
|Filename:
|DOD_108172140
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Talbot County Community Center COVID-19 Vaccination Site, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
