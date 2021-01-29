Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Talbot County Community Center COVID-19 Vaccination Site

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assisted the Talbot County Health Department administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the local community at the Talbot County Community Center, Easton, Md., on January 29, 2021. Maryland Guard members are supporting the COVID-19 vaccination initiative with mobile vaccination support teams, which are providing medical and logistical support to county health departments during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. National Guard video by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 19:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782549
    VIRIN: 210129-F-PA115-516
    Filename: DOD_108172140
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: MD, US

    Maryland Air National Guard
    Maryland National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    COVID-19
    MDNGCovid19Response

