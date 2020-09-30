Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage Today - Airmanship

    09.30.2020

    Video by Billy Barth 

    Airman

    From the very beginning, we call you an Airman. Core values to follow. Rules to obey. A creed to memorize. And an oath to recite. At some point along your journey, things change. Core values that you live and breathe. Rules you help others to follow. A creed you feel in your bones. And an oath to a country you would die for. That’s Airmanship.

    Pace
    Airmanship
    Heritage Today

