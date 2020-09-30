From the very beginning, we call you an Airman. Core values to follow. Rules to obey. A creed to memorize. And an oath to recite. At some point along your journey, things change. Core values that you live and breathe. Rules you help others to follow. A creed you feel in your bones. And an oath to a country you would die for. That’s Airmanship.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 16:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|782542
|VIRIN:
|200930-O-AC590-240
|Filename:
|DOD_108172062
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage Today - Airmanship, by Billy Barth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT