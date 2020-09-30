Heritage Today - Airmanship

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From the very beginning, we call you an Airman. Core values to follow. Rules to obey. A creed to memorize. And an oath to recite. At some point along your journey, things change. Core values that you live and breathe. Rules you help others to follow. A creed you feel in your bones. And an oath to a country you would die for. That’s Airmanship.