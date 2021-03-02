Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First African American U.S. Defense Secretary - Lloyd Austin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. Marcel Pugh 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Lloyd James Austin III is a retired United States Army four-star general who has been the United States secretary of defense since January 22, 2021. He is the first African American to serve as U.S. Defense Secretary.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 18:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782528
    VIRIN: 210203-A-AK274-406
    Filename: DOD_108171837
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First African American U.S. Defense Secretary - Lloyd Austin, by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of defense
    North Carolina National Guard
    LLOYD AUSTIN
    first black

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT