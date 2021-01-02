Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night Operations at RAF Lakenheath: AMXS and Aircraft Recovery B-Roll

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fighter Wing conducts night operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 1, 2021. Through daily training, the Liberty Wing ensures Airmen and aircrews are postured to provide lethal combat airpower to its NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782503
    VIRIN: 210201-F-AN818-001
    Filename: DOD_108171331
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 14
    High-Res. Downloads: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Operations at RAF Lakenheath: AMXS and Aircraft Recovery B-Roll, by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Night
    USAFE
    F-15
    ACE
    Lakenheath
    maintenance
    Surge Operations

