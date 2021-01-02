The 48th Fighter Wing conducts night operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 1, 2021. Through daily training, the Liberty Wing ensures Airmen and aircrews are postured to provide lethal combat airpower to its NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 09:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782503
|VIRIN:
|210201-F-AN818-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108171331
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|14
|High-Res. Downloads:
|14
This work, Night Operations at RAF Lakenheath: AMXS and Aircraft Recovery B-Roll, by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT