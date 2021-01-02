Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Appreciation

    GERMANY

    02.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Miles Andrade and Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Happy Black History Month! Let’s start off the month by paying tribute to all of our African American service members that have served over the years!

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 05:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782501
    VIRIN: 210201-A-JX791-893
    Filename: DOD_108171286
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Black History Month Appreciation, by SGT Miles Andrade and SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BlackHistoryMonth

