USS Rafael Peralta Arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 4, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka after completing a homeport change from San Diego, Calif., to join U.S. 7th Fleet. The forward presence of Rafael Peralta, a Flight IIA destroyer that can deploy with two MH-60 variant helicopters and also has improved ballistic missile defense, anti-air and surface warfare capabilities compared to its predecessor, enhances the national security of the United States and improves its ability to protect strategic interests. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50 to 70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser/Released)