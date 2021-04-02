Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta Arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 4, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka after completing a homeport change from San Diego, Calif., to join U.S. 7th Fleet. The forward presence of Rafael Peralta, a Flight IIA destroyer that can deploy with two MH-60 variant helicopters and also has improved ballistic missile defense, anti-air and surface warfare capabilities compared to its predecessor, enhances the national security of the United States and improves its ability to protect strategic interests. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50 to 70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 04:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782500
    VIRIN: 210204-N-IR734-1001
    Filename: DOD_108171262
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta Arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ddg
    guided missile destroyer
    arliegh burke class

