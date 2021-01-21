Super Bowl shoutout from Staff Sgt. Maduabuchi

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Kingsley Maduabuchi, assigned to 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, expresses his support for the Kansas City Chiefs, January 21, 2021, at Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea. The Chiefs will be competing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. (U.S. Army video by KSgt. In Ha Chung)