332nd AEW celebrates black history month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782492" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Black History Month at the 332nd is a special observance considering the wing traces its roots to WWII and specifically to the Tuskegee Airmen who distinguished themselves in combat. U.S. Air Force Capt. Latetia Bland, who is deployed to the 332nd says she learned of their sacrifices as a young girl, long before she donned the uniform.