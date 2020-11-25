Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Happy Thanksgiving from 2CR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    11.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Army culinary specialists, assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment, share what they’re thankful for during 2CR’s Thanksgiving meal at the Dragoon Inn DFAC in Vilseck, Germany, Nov. 25, 2020. Staff Sgt. Tony Girod, Sgt. Gianoah Miller, Sgt. Ketih Hoffmaster, Spc. Abigail Mendiola, and Pfc. Iloisa Jones also contributed to the day’s menu of turkey, duck, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, and more. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 00:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782489
    VIRIN: 201125-A-YM380-2001
    Filename: DOD_108171164
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: VILSECK, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Thanksgiving from 2CR, by SGT LaShic Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    2CR
    2dCavalryRegiment
    StrongEurope
    AlwaysReady
    Train2Win

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT