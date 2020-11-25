Happy Thanksgiving from 2CR

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army culinary specialists, assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment, share what they’re thankful for during 2CR’s Thanksgiving meal at the Dragoon Inn DFAC in Vilseck, Germany, Nov. 25, 2020. Staff Sgt. Tony Girod, Sgt. Gianoah Miller, Sgt. Ketih Hoffmaster, Spc. Abigail Mendiola, and Pfc. Iloisa Jones also contributed to the day’s menu of turkey, duck, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, and more. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)