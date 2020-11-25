Happy Thanksgiving from 2CR

U.S. Army culinary specialists, assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment, share what they’re thankful for during 2CR’s Thanksgiving meal at the Dragoon Inn DFAC in Vilseck, Germany, Nov. 25, 2020. Staff Sgt. Tony Girod, Sgt. Gianoah Miller, Sgt. Ketih Hoffmaster, Spc. Abigail Mendiola, and Pfc. Iloisa Jones also contributed to the day’s menu of turkey, duck, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, and more. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)
11.25.2020
|02.04.2021 00:37
|Video Productions
|782489
|201125-A-YM380-2001
|DOD_108171164
|00:03:24
VILSECK, DE
|1
|1
