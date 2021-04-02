Last adult Serianthes Nelsonii tree on Guam

The last adult Serianthes nelsonii tree on the island resides on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2021. Serianthes nelsonii is a large tree endemic to Guam and Rota of the Mariana Islands. Only one mature tree exists on Guam, while 121 mature trees have been identified on Rota since 1984. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)
