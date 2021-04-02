Last adult Serianthes Nelsonii tree on Guam

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782485" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The last adult Serianthes nelsonii tree on the island resides on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2021. Serianthes nelsonii is a large tree endemic to Guam and Rota of the Mariana Islands. Only one mature tree exists on Guam, while 121 mature trees have been identified on Rota since 1984. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)