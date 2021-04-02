Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last adult Serianthes Nelsonii tree on Guam

    GUAM

    02.04.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The last adult Serianthes nelsonii tree on the island resides on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2021. Serianthes nelsonii is a large tree endemic to Guam and Rota of the Mariana Islands. Only one mature tree exists on Guam, while 121 mature trees have been identified on Rota since 1984. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 21:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782485
    VIRIN: 210204-F-VU029-1001
    Filename: DOD_108171109
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last adult Serianthes Nelsonii tree on Guam, by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Team Andersen
    Serianthes nelsonii tree

