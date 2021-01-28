Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.28.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Jared Siecienski, an equipment operator with Naval Construction Battalion 5, and U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion (LSB), Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), conduct a crane load test on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28th, 2021. Marines with 3rd LSB and Sailors with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 conducted crane load tests to ensure the durability and reliability of the equipment they use to support the joint force. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 19:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782476
    VIRIN: 210128-M-LN574-354
    Filename: DOD_108170981
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SeaBees
    Lift
    Crane
    III MEF
    LSB

