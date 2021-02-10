Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    10 Feb 2021: New U.S. Air Force & U.S. Space Force Female Hair Standards

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Video by Krista Knaus 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    The Air Force is releasing an updated AFI 36-2903 10 February 2021, which will include new female hair standards.
    Please know that it is important to stay aware of these changes as servicemen and women but also as supervisors of servicemen and women.
    USSF Guardians will continue to adhere to USAF standards until the USSF publishes their own policy.
    Updated female hair standards will be as follows...

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 04:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 782475
    VIRIN: 210203-Z-AO618-652
    Filename: DOD_108170973
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10 Feb 2021: New U.S. Air Force & U.S. Space Force Female Hair Standards, by Krista Knaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Air Force Space Force Female Hair standards AFI 36-2903

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT