10 Feb 2021: New U.S. Air Force & U.S. Space Force Female Hair Standards

The Air Force is releasing an updated AFI 36-2903 10 February 2021, which will include new female hair standards.

Please know that it is important to stay aware of these changes as servicemen and women but also as supervisors of servicemen and women.

USSF Guardians will continue to adhere to USAF standards until the USSF publishes their own policy.

Updated female hair standards will be as follows...